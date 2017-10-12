YouTube maestro kills Super Mario Bros. theme song on 4 calculators

The internet is home to all sorts of weird and wonderful things. There are few, if any, as weird and wonderful as a YouTube channel called “It’s a small world.”

I stumbled up on the channel after Motherboard discovered it initially. In my introduction to this YouTube maestro, the creator absolutely smashed the Super Mario Bros. theme song using four calculators. You could say I was impressed.

But diving deeper into this channel is the ultimate timesink. This channel has over a dozen videos using odd instruments to create modern masterpieces. They aren’t all winners, but each are entertaining in their own right.

There’s “Despacito,” featuring a bowl of water. Or, perhaps Darude’s ‘Sandstorm‘ played with an ink pen is more to your liking? If not, you can turn up your speakers and nod along to the Game of Thrones theme arranged on a child’s piano.

Check it out.

Super Mario Theme - played by Four calculators on It's a small world | YouTube