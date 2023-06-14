How to fulfil your creative potential: An unmissable talk at TNW Conference

Linnea is the senior editor at TNW, having joined in April 2023. She has a background in international relations and covers clean and climat (show all) Linnea is the senior editor at TNW, having joined in April 2023. She has a background in international relations and covers clean and climate tech, AI and quantum computing. But first, coffee.

Few are the blessed people in the world who are entirely immune to procrastination. Whether from lack of motivation, fear of failure, succumbing to distractions and temptations, or an overestimation of future productivity, habitual or “chronic” procrastinators make up approximately 20% of the population.

Of course, procrastination doesn’t need to be an entrenched personality trait for someone to suffer from an occasional zeal for vacuuming and (over)watering of plants. Yet, think of canvases or pages left blank and empty, collecting actual or metaphorical dust.

If this in any way tugs on some thread of recognition, you will not want to miss Creative Struggle is Real: Stop Procrastinating and Start Making, an inspiring talk by Holly Blondin on the Discovery stage on day one of this year’s TNW Conference. Her book, of the same title, expounds the idea that “while the creative struggle may be inevitable, it doesn’t have to feel impossible.”

Blondin says that in her world, the creative process is not only a thing that we do, but a way to live. This applies for both creative professionals and “non-creatives” working with creative teams who want to make a positive impact.

The artistic entrepreneurial life

Blondin has combined her creative and business mindset throughout her life, which has taken her from Flint, Michigan, to Barcelona via New York. She has taught Strategic Design and Management at Parsons School of Design, but also had multiple creative careers as a musical theatre performing artist; an entrepreneur and artist running her own greeting card business; and a marketing and branding professional for top global brands.

