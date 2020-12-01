A North Carolina scientist says chocolate, tea fight COVID-19

Hola pandemic pals,

Let’s dive right in. I was researching for this newsletter this morning when I came across this glorious headline from WRAL TechWire: Eager to get schooled, I read the article then did some research on the professor making the recommendations.Dr. Deyu Xie, a plant microbiology expert from North Carolina State University, certainly appears to be the real deal. But it’s hard for me to swallow his assertion that “green tea, grapes and cacao (chocolate) have active compounds with anti-SARS-Cov-2 enzyme activity.”Actually, let me rephrase: I believe him, I just don’t think it matters. After all, isn’t the global scientific community currently involved in the biggest race for a vaccine in human history? It stands to reason that if consuming grapes, green tea, and chocolate could prevent COVID-19 we wouldn’t just now be hearing about it. Also, there’s this quote from the article: “I am struggling to find a doctor who would like to collaborate with us to perform clinical trials and provide green tea and muscadine extracts to test their therapeutic efficacy to treat COVID-19.” For those who aren’t intimate with the the general geography of the Carolinas, it’s about a 30 minute drive from NCSU to UNC’s Chapel Hill campus, so the problem isn’t in finding a doctor (UNC has one of the most prestigious medical schools in the US), it’s in finding one who cares to spend their time on this specific research. So, here’s the thing: I still can’t debunk this story. Even if I spent the rest of my day tracking down leads and interviewing experts such as Dr. Xie themselves, I’d still get nowhere fast. There’s likely plenty of science to back up the idea that specific “enzyme activity” can be detrimental to the novel coronavirus. And there’s also likely no reason to believe Xie’s proposed diet would have a large enough impact on individual viral loads to change much. That doesn’t mean this research isn’t important. Understanding how our diets can affect our immune systems is paramount if we’re ever going to get ahead of Mother Nature. I just means that there is no COVID-19 homerun. We’re not going to find a magic cure hiding in the snack section of the supermarket no matter how much the Hershey’s and Arizona Tea companies would love to find out they’ve been selling a delicious natural vaccine the whole time. The real vaccines are on the way, but they don’t prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thus the truth remains unchanged: diets, vaccines, and prayers only work if they’re combined with stringent social-distancing and mask-wearing policies and rigid adherence to self-quarantine for those who may have been exposed.