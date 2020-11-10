About that vaccine

Coronavirus in Context is a weekly newsletter where we bring you facts that matter about the COVID-19 pandemic and the technology trying to stop its spread. You can subscribe here.

Hola pandemic pals!

I’ve been on sabbatical for the past month, did I miss anything? Haha, but that’s not really a joke. After stepping back from news and social media during my retreat, I’m here to tell you that not much has changed in the past 30 days.

Sure, Joe Biden was elected President. And that’s certainly worth celebrating, but COVID-19 doesn’t really care that the current US leader is a lame duck. The pandemic’s getting worse every day in that country and the time between now and January 20th will be measured in lives lost.

The rest of the world isn’t exactly having a great go of it. Denmark almost “culled” its entire population of mink (who still wears fur anyway?) and Boris Johnson’s pretty much thrown his hands up in despair as the UK deals with a resurgence the likes of which everyone could have predicted.

But wait! There’s a vaccine now!

I’m really sorry for this, but that doesn’t change things (for right now) as much as we’d all like to believe. Let’s turn to Ivanka Trump for details:



Sounds good right? Let’s break the numbers down a bit though.

Pfizer’s already stated that it will be able to produce “up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.”

Let’s discuss what that means in the next section.