How to make lemonade out of shit

But that’s all I’ll say about it, you’ll get no spoilers out of me. I did, however, just find out that a tiger named Nadia at the Bronx Zoo contracted COVID-19 from humans. As far as the experts know it’s the first case of an animal testing positive for COVID-19 in the US.

This isn’t good. There are somewhere around 4,000 tigers left in the wild – a figure that’s risen in recent years thanks to recovery efforts. But, as we’ve continued to encroach on wild territory we’ve continued to change the ecosystem these remaining big cats survive in. And that means, if we can transmit COVID-19 to tigers, it’s possible that we could set off an outbreak in the wild just like the one at the Bronx Zoo.

It’s not all bad though. The lessons we’re learning from sick animals about transmission will have immediate impacts on the development of a vaccine, but they’ll also have long-term effects. We’re rapidly developing technology to identify and track coronavirus and these tools will only get better once the pandemic ends and the engineers, developers, and scientists can finally get together and come up with a strategy to protect us from the next virus. This pandemic sucks, but we can make lemonade in the form of better future insights.

Oh, and don’t worry about Nadia the tiger. The zoologists and researchers at the Bronx Zoo are monitoring the situation. She originally presented with a dry cough and a loss of appetite in late March but veterinarians expect her to make a full recovery. Six other cats at the zoo, including lions and other tigers, reportedly have similar symptoms but haven’t been tested. Interestingly, the zoo’s pumas, leopards, and other big cats reportedly appear hale and healthy.

Researchers have been quick to point out there’s no evidence indicating animals can give the virus to humans. But it’s clear we can give it to at least some of them. I think the take-away here is that we need to observe social distancing from wild animals in perpetuity.

By the numbers

Last week we compared COVID-19 to the 1918 “Spanish Flu” pandemic. This week we’re looking at what % of the population has been tested in the three countries with the most cases as of April 7. (Source: Worldometers)

Italy : 721,732 people tested, which is 1.19 percent of the population

: 721,732 people tested, which is 1.19 percent of the population Spain : 355,000 people tested, which is 0.76 percent of the population

: 355,000 people tested, which is 0.76 percent of the population United States: 1,955,040 people tested, which is 0.6 percent of the population

Tweet thread of the week

While not technically alive, there's an evil genius to viruses that never ceases to amaze me. It's one reason I became a virologist. A recent Nature paper reveal a remarkable trick SARS-Cov-2 learned that makes it nastier than the first SARS. Both viruses… — Peter Kolchinsky (@PeterKolchinsky) April 6, 2020

What to read

