What’s really behind the EU law that would ‘ban memes’ – and how to stop it before June 20

With only a few days to go until the crucial vote in the European Parliament, more and more people are becoming aware of the looming plans for “censorship machines” and a “link tax” in the EU. (Catch up on these plans here.) People are realizing:

Our freedom to upload media and share links, and thus to express ourselves online, is under threat.

Article 13 of the Copyright Directive will force internet platforms (social networks, video sites, image hosts, etc.) to install upload filters to monitor all user uploads for copyrighted content, including in images – and thus block most memes, which are usually based on copyrighted images.

Every vote counts

It currently looks like there is a razor-thin majority in favor of Article 13. The negotiators for the EPP (conservatives), ALDE (liberals), ECR (eurosceptic conservatives), and ENF (anti-EU far right) in the Legal Affairs Committee recently expressed their support for the latest version of Article 13.

Together, these groups have 13 votes on the Legal Affairs Committee – one more than the opposition:

Share this image! License: Public domain

It will come down to every single vote. Our mission until June 20: Make it clear to at least one MEP who’s currently undecided or in favor that their constituents want them to reject these plans. The NGO EDRi has made a list of key swing votes.

This post was originally published by Pirate Party MEP Julia Reda on her personal blog blog