How to get rid of that annoying Meet button in the Gmail app

Recently, Gmail rolled out an update to its app to include a huge Google Meet button just below the compose button. And that can be really annoying if you don’t have to make a couple of Meet calls every day.

Meet button in Gmail app

Thankfully, you can easily remove this button using the settings. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Gmail app on your phone.

Go to Settings, and tap on the account name

Scroll to General > Meet, and turn off the toggle to show the Meet button.

Meet button toggle in the Gmail app

Notably, you have to do it for every Gmail account you have on your phone. It’s dumb and smart at the same time. If there’s a work account that you use to make Meet calls often, it might not be a bad idea to have the Meet button hovering around.

Now, your Gmail app is Meet button-free. While you’re at it, you can check out our guide for achieving inbox zero in Gmail.

