If your friends come over to your house, you might need to tell them your WiFi password. And if it’s a complex password, you would need to type it in for them.

It becomes annoying and cumbersome if there are more than a couple of friends at your house. But you can speed up the whole process by using a QR Code, which your friends can scan to connect to your network.

Here’s how you can do it:

Go to qifi.org on your desktop browser

Enter your WiFi connections SSID, encryption type, and password

Generate the QR code and print it to stick it your fridge

generating QR code for your home WiFi connection

You can use other tools such as ZXing’s QR code generator or QR4’s generator for the same task. Now you don’t need to type in the password for all your friends, one at a time.

If you don’t want to use any websites, you can use Siri Shortcuts from your iPhone or iPad to generate a code. And if you’re using a phone with Android 10, you can follow this guide to create a QR code right from your device’s settings.

While you’re at it, you can check out our nifty guide to QR code scanning on your iPhone. If you own an Android phone, you can read Android Police’s article on safe QR code scanning.

