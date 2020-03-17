How to get rid of the annoying expandable hyperlinks on Slack

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

Slack recently made a minor change to the way it handles links that’s been driving me insane. I’m talking about expandable hyperlinks.

You might’ve noticed that if you copy-paste a snippet of text with a hyperlink, Slack now keeps the formatting, and you can actually click on the hyperlink once you post. The problem is that along with the hyperlink, you’ll also get a link preview — and if you copy-paste a lot of paragraphs with hyperlinks, those expansions get annoying real quick.

Here’s what I’m talking about:

That’s three (!!!) link previews in one copy-pasted paragraph.

One way to deal with this nuisance is to disable expanding links from settings altogether. The thing is: I like expanding links when I intentionally insert a link, but I find it annoying when it happens when I’m pasting a snippet of texts that includes a hyperlink I’m too lazy to remove manually.

Of course, I can always manually close the preview once pasted, but that’s one extra click (per hyperlink) I’m not willing to make. The pleasure of copy-pasting is that I don’t have to do anything. So I want an equally effortless solution.

Unfortunately, you won’t find a solution to this problem in settings, but there’s an old workaround you can take advantage of: Copy-pasting without formatting.

Here’s how it’s done:

Copy any snippet of text as you normally would.

Open Slack.

Paste the text holding Command + Shift + V (or Control + Shift + V on Windows).

Boom, the text is pasted but stripped of any formatting.

No hyperlinks. No unwanted previews. Glorious.