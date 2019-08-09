Video: Burn in hell, Twitter — a guide on deleting or deactivating your account

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

Were you on old Twitter? Back before the brand proliferation, before the Nazis, before the President of the USA was doing his best to kick off a global confrontation? When people just chatted on the social network? And the design was better?

It was good, right?

These days, things are different. And whether you’re concerned with the anger and vitriol on the platform — or just want to stop wasting so much time scrolling through that endless feed — there’s never a better time than right now to quit or take a break.

And you know what? We’ve put together a wonderful little video showing you how to do just that. So, train your peepers on the video at the top of the page to find out all you need to know.

If you’d rather read something with your skull holes, we’ve also put together a comprehensive breakdown of the process here. If that’s too much information for you? Well, don’t say we don’t have your back

So, how do you delete or deactivate your Twitter account?

Well, unlike other social networks (like Instagram), there isn’t a separate process to delete or deactivate your account.

When you follow the steps below to deactivate your account (which can be done on desktop, Android, or iOS, but we’ve gone with the former in the video), you have 30 days to log back in, and reinstate it.

If you don’t do that, Twitter will automatically delete your account. Simple, right?

Anyway, here’s what you have to do to remove your Twitter account from existence:

Log into Twitter.com (no surprises there)

Select ‘More’ from the menu on the left of the page

Click on ‘Settings and Privacy’

Choose ‘Account’

In this section at the very bottom, there’s an option to ‘Deactivate your account’ — press this and follow the instructions on the next page, and you’re golden

So, there you have it! A foolproof way to get your life less Nazi-filled than before.

