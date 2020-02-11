Remember is an app that lets you set reminders from macOS Spotlight

I’ve used tons of reminder apps to keep up with tasks I need to complete. However, one of the biggest problems is that I grow out of the habit of using that app. So for some pressing reminders, I just use Google Assistant or Siri. But they aren’t really useful for work reminders.

Thankfully, I came across this simple app called Remember a few weeks ago. It was developed by Bogdan Popa and so far, it’s worked wonderfully for me. The app is available only on Mac, but since I spend most of my day in front of a MacBook Air, it suits me perfectly.

The best thing about the app is that you can access and navigate through it easily using keyboard shortcuts. You can bring up the Remember app, which looks just like a spotlight search by pressing option + space, and type down your task.

If you don’t like this combination, you can change it too. This is quite important for my daily work, as I need to pick up my phone or open a website to jot down a task.

If you want to get a notification after a certain time, you can add identifiers such as +1d, +2h, or @10am mon. The app doesn’t have too many features, such as categories, and that’s completely okay with me. I use it to list all the tasks I need to complete for stories.

The app works on a pay-what-you-want model. So, you can get it for free or pay some amount to show the developer your appreciation. You can download the app here.

