We’re pleased to share an exclusive pre-publication of Augmenting Alice, a book about AR that has one very special feature: AR. Kind of like a pop-up book, but for 2017.

The book was written by Galit Ariel, a multidisciplinary creative who’s bio states she’ll “bitch-slap people still using the term ‘disruptive innovation’.”

Earlier this year, Ariel graced TNW Conference with a talk about how “Augmented Reality has the potential to usher in a new era, where our relationships with brands, content and technology will redefine our reality as well as society as we know it.” She also joined us briefly for a talk at SXSW in Austin.

Now she’s finally publishing the result of all her research on AR: Augmenting Alice. According to the book description:

Augmenting Alice was written with the intent to contextualise and futurescape Augmented Reality applications, considering the technology’s implementation potential, challenges and risks. The book contains an augmented layer, which provides an interactive experience and additional information and will be updated periodically. However, the book is designed in a way that ensures a full [physical] experience without the need for anything extra.

Lengthy intros steal shine from the actual publication, so without further ado, enjoy chapter 5 excerpted from Augmenting Alice with compliments of Galit:

