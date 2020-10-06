Apple to reveal the new iPhone on October 13

Apple has finally sent out the invites for its iPhone reveal event, set to happen on October 13. We’ll likely be seeing the latest round of iPhones, tentatively called the iPhone 12, at the event, though anything else is up in the air. Apple teased the event with the line “Hi, Speed” on the invitation.

Got my iPhone event invite 👀 pic.twitter.com/TFtcmfBjQA — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 6, 2020

We don’t know much about the iPhone 12 so far, but the rumor is that we could see up to four new phones at the event. It’s not clear whether we’ll see any other hardware at the event, but most of it will undoubtedly be iPhone-centric.

This is later than Apple usually reveals its new phones — September is usually its favored launch month. However, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the major hardware reveal has been delayed, though Apple did hold an event in September, where it revealed new Apple Watches, new iPads, and Apple Air.

The event will begin at 10 am PDT, and we’ll be watching the whole thing.

