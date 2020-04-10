A bunch of Apple TV+ shows are now available to stream for free

If you’re running out of stuff to watch during the lockdown, don’t worry. Apple has just made some of its Apple TV+ originals free to watch for anyone — even if you don’t have a subscription.

The company is offering free shows including Oprah’s talks on COVID-19, Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, and Dickinson. Sadly, Apple’s Golden Globe-nominated marquee show, The Morning Show, is not available through this free offering.

Watch our free Apple TV conversation here: https://t.co/IaZyx3G8lV — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 6, 2020

💀🎩🍎 YOU HAVE NO MORE EXCUSES. AS OF TONIGHT, APPLE HAS LIFTED THE PAYWALL ON #DICKINSON. GO WATCH ALL TEN EPISODES NOW! https://t.co/PxjG1wzshr 🍎🎩💀 — Alena Smith (@internetalena) April 10, 2020

These free shows are available for everyone across the globe. What’s more, the company’s offering some premium shows and movies from HBO and EPIX for the folks in the US.

You can access free shows through your Apple TV app, or by clicking on this link.

While you’re at it, you might want to check our column on free movies you can watch during the lockdown.

