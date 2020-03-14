Apple closes all stores outside China for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

Apple said today that it’s closing all stores outside China till March 27 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, asked customers to visit online stores and websites for sales and support.

We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. Our online stores are open atwww.apple.com, or you can download the Apple Store app on the App Store. For service and support, customers can visit support.apple.com.

In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020

Cook also said that the company is allowing all workers outside China to work remotely if possible. Plus, it is making sure that there’s continuous deep cleaning on sites to keep the floor workers safe.

Yesterday, Apple said it’s opening all of its 42 stores in China. Last month, the company had closed down all of its stores in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.