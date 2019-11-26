Floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs is up for auction and valued at $7,500

Floppy disks aren’t worth much nowadays considering, you know, no one uses them. But then again, that floppy might be worth something if it happens to be signed by Steve Jobs.

Such an item is currently up for bidding at RR Auction with an estimated value of $7,500. The current highest bid stands at $4,600, with 7 bids so far. but considering you could spend more on a new MacBook, I expect the price to climb higher.

The disc is said to contain a copy of Macintosh System Tools Version 6.0, with Jobs‘ signature written on the label with a black felt pen. RR Auction notes Jobs-signed items are rare:

A hugely desirable format for Jobs‘s seldom-seen autograph—known as a reluctant signer, he often declined to comply with the requests of collectors. As a piece of Apple‘s iconic Mac OS software, boasting Jobs‘s elegantly stylish lowercase signature, this is a museum-quality piece of computing history.

Only the biggest Apple fans need apply.

Via Business Insider

on RR Auction