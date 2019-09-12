PSA: You can now cover your iPhone with a monthly AppleCare+ plan forever

Along with a bunch of devices announced at its events, the company has quietly made some changes to the payment plans for its AppleCare+ device warranty that’s worth knowing about: you can now pay for the company’s extended warranty plan on a monthly basis, for as long as you like.

Apple rolled out a monthly payment option last year, but the option was limited for two or three years. The new change, first spotted by 9to5Mac, will let you pay for AppleCare+ on a monthly basis indefinitely. That means you’re not locked into a two-year plan, and you don’t have to worry about paying a ton when your older device conks out.

The new terms suggest you don’t have to commit for a longer period, and you can terminate AppleCare+ with a notice of 30 days:

For Monthly Plans, your Plan Term is one (1) month. Your Plan will automatically renew each month unless cancelled as set forth in the “Cancellation” Section 9 below, including in the event that Apple is no longer able to service your Covered Equipment due to the unavailability of service parts, in which case Apple will provide you with thirty (30) days’ prior written notice of cancellation, or as otherwise required by law.

As of now, there’s no way to switch to the monthly plan if you’ve already subscribed to AppleCare+’s extended service plan for two or three years. Also, you can only add the monthly AppleCare+ plan within 60 days of the purchase.

The monthly plan is only available for iPhones, iPods, iPads, HomePods, and headphones (Airpods and Beats headphones) at the moment. The new plan handles two accidental damage incidents to the devices over a period of 24 months.

While this may not seem much, an indefinite AppleCare+ is another small step by the company to earn more from its repair services. But it might also make sense for folks holding on to their iPhones for a long while.

