Watch Apple’s trailer for its show about the Apollo 11 mission, For All Mankind

In March, Apple offered us a glimpse of the range of TV shows it’s launching with its new service, Apple TV+. You can get a taste of the upcoming content right now, with the trailer for the show, For All Mankind.

Created by Ronald Moore (of Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica fame), the series is centered around the historic Apollo 11 moon mission of 1969. However, it’s a fictional show with alternative reality – akin to The Man in the High Castle and The Watchmen. In an interview with Collider, he confirmed that there will be 10 episodes of one hour each.

The clip above shows Moore and his team describing how they worked to make the scenes look and feel as realistic as possible, hiring a group of tech consultants to help them along the way. The creator describes the premise of the show as “an idea of an optimistic future.”

There’s no definitive date as to when the series will be released, but the producers said it’ll be some time in the fall.

