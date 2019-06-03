How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote live
At Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019 today, the company is slated to announce a bunch of product updates during the keynote at the start of the event. That includes new stuff in iOS and macOS, as well as some major features for the iPad – and perhaps even the death of iTunes.
Want to catch it all live? Here’s how to tune in today as the event kicks off at 10AM PDT / 1PM EDT / 7PM CEST / 10:30PM IST.
- Fire up Safari on your Mac (macOS Sierra 10.12 or later), or Edge on your Windows 10 PC, and point it to apple.co/live.
- On Windows and Linux, the stream will also work on Chrome and Firefox.
- You can also use Safari on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 10.0 or newer.
- Turn on your Apple TV (2nd generation or newer) with the latest version of tvOS on it. You should be able to find WWDC in the Apple Events channel.
Here’s a brief rundown of what to expect at the keynote:
- As it does every year, Apple will reveal the latest version of its mobile OS – so we’ll hear about what’s coming to iOS 13. There’s talk of a system-wide dark mode, a new Sleep mode with automatically reduced distractions and screen brightness, and improvements to default apps.
- With iOS 13, iPads could soon let you multitask with sections of apps (like cards) instead of entire apps at once – making it even easier to see information that’s relevant to your tasks. They could also gain the ability to act as secondary screens for your Mac, and even support wired mice.
- macOS 10.15 will likely be announced as well, and it’s expected to borrow features like Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts from iOS. Plus, we might see iTunes being shuttered – good riddance.
- Word on the street is that a new Mac Pro desktop system is in the works, as well as a 31.6-inch 6K display for design, video, imaging, and 3D modeling professionals.
Tune in to the livestream by following this link, or keep up-to-date with our coverage here at TNW.
