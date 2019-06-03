Apple finally kills iTunes

After long anticipation, Apple finally announced that its killing iTunes its developer conference WWDC held in San Hose. Instead, it will be replaced by three new apps: Music, TV, and the Podcasts app. This update will ship the new macOS Catalina.

You will be able to sync your iPhone directly through the finder app.

The new podcast will have an index based on the spoken content of the podcast, so you can search for them even if you don’t know the name of the show or the episode.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is discontinuing the dreaded app. Over the weekend, the company removed all content from iTunes’ Facebook page and Instagram account.

You can catch all our coverage for WWDC 2019 here.

Read next: Apple reveals Catalina, the latest version of macOS