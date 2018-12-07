Apple Watch 4’s ECG heart monitor feature is live, here’s how to use it

One of the biggest upgrades to the Apple Watch Series 4 from its predecessor is its ability to record an electrocardiogram and detect issues with how the user’s heart is functioning. The company’s FDA-approved feature is now live for users in the US.

The device can detect irregularities in your heartbeat, which can point to critical conditions like atrial fibrillation that may result in a stroke. If your Watch classifies your rhythm as a high heart rate or atrial fibrillation, you’ll want to talk to your doctor.

However, it’s worth noting that the Watch only records a basic single-lead ECG, and so can’t detect a stroke, heart attack or other heart conditions like the 12-lead ECGs taken at a doctor’s office.

Credit: Apple To record an ECG, hold the Digital Crown with your finger for 30 seconds

If you’re using a Watch Series 4 in the US, here’s how you can take an ECG: