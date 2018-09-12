Everything Apple announced at today’s iPhone event (live blog)

This post will be updated live. Refresh to see the latest as it is announced.

It’s that time of year again. Apple CEO today Tim Cook took to the stage to announce all of the latest and greatest in Apple hardware. Here’s what’s noteworthy.

Apple Watch

Apple today introduced the next generation of its popular wearable, Watch. In Series 4, COO Jeff Williams promises “every detail has been reconsidered, and it’s just beautiful.”

The screens are significantly larger, over 30 percent larger, actually. Even with the larger screen, the footprint is actually smaller than Series 3 due to smaller bezels and rounded corners that eek out just a bit more space. It’s also thinner. On the face, you’ll have live scores with apps like MLB At Bat, easy access to recently (or commonly) contacted family members, and access to multiple time zones and fitness stats. Or, when you need to relax, Breathe meditation is now a watch app. It’s hypnotic, and once you lift Watch, it’ll guide you through breathing exercises to help you reach that zen-like state.

The digital crown now features haptic feedback, providing physical feedback on apps that support it. The speaker is 50 percent louder for calls (while being even clearer, Williams promises).

Watch Series 4 also gets the new S4 chip, a 64-bit dual core processor that’s up to twice as fast as its predecessor.

Williams then goes on to announce that Series 4 can identify a fall due to a new accelerometer and gyroscope that can sample motion data eight times faster. When you trip, your body follows a natural motion that Series 4 can now recognize, and record. You can even initiate an emergency call. If the watch senses you’re immobile for one minute, it sends the call automatically. “Fall detection is a feature we hope you’ll never need, but it’s nice to know it’s there,” says Williams.

Apple Watch gets three new heart features as well. It can notify you if your heart rate is too low, screen heart rhythm, and detect atrial fibrillation. The first two features is powered by the optical sensor. The third, is an electrode heart sensor loaded into the sapphire crystal black. Oh yeah, yeah, that same sensor now allows you to an ECG at home, or on the road. It’s the first FDA approvedECG product sold directly to consumers.

Series 4 now has six hours of outdoor workout time and all-day battery, reportedly good for 18 hours.

As watchfaces go, you have options. Silver, Gold, and Space Grey are standards, while Steel watchfaces include Polished and Space Black. There’s also a new finish, Gold Stainless.

Series 4 starts at $399 for the Wi-Fi version, or $499 with cellular connectivity. You can order it starting Friday (September 14), and it’ll be available the following Friday (September 21).

WatchOS 5 is coming September 17.

iPhone

Tim Cook announced that the iPhone X has become the most popular smartphone in the world before touting its 98 percent customer satisfaction rate. If you have both on your card, congrats, you’ve hit iPhone bingo. Please come and collect your prize.

Phil Schiller announced it would be called the iPhone Xs. It’s available in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

It’s protected from dust and liquid to a higher level, IP68 (two meters, for up to 30 minutes).

There’s 458 pixels-per-inch on a beautiful new Super Retinal OLED 5.8 inch display. It’s a bigger display than the iPhone 8 Plus, with a smaller body. Oh, and it has Dolby Vision HDR10 with 60 percent grater dynamic range than the X. It comes in two sizes, 5.8 and 6.5 inches. The larger display is called the Xs Max, and packs 2688×1242 resolution. It looks huge, but the larger screen paired with smaller bezels could actually be manageable. We’ll have to hold it to weigh in here.

It has stereo sound. That should be a fun new feature for gaming, listening to music, and watching videos.

The Xs has faster FaceID. It uses faster algorithms and a faster version of the secure enclave. It wasn’t exactly slow before, but anything to speed up access to Instagram, I guess. I’m for it.

We’ll get our first look at the first seven nanometer chip, the A12 Bionic. It’s packed with 6.9 billion transistors. It’s a 4-core GPU and a 6-core GPU. It’s a “huge jump in graphics performance.” But the biggest update is the new neural engine, an 8-core dedicated machine learning engine (up from 2-cores in the A11).

It’ll support up to half a terabyte (512GB — 200k photos) and run five trillion operations a second. Reportedly, the A12 Bionic will help to open apps 30 percent faster.

CoreML is getting faster too, up to nine times faster, and at only 1/10th the energy. Augmented reality developers rejoice.

