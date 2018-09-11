Where to watch Apple’s iPhone launch event live

Apple is set to follow up its 10th anniversary iPhone X with a bunch of variants at its keynote event tomorrow. We’re expecting to see three different sizes of the company’s notched handset, the Apple Watch Series 4, and hopefully a few interesting accessories.

The unveiling will take place on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park premises in Cupertino. The best place to follow along is right here on TNW, where we’ll cover the announcements as they happen. If you want to tune in and watch it live, here’s how and when you can do so.

Apple’s iPhone keynote starts at 10AM PT, 1PM ET, 6PM GMT, 7PM CET and 10:30PM IST on September 12.

You can stream the event on Apple’s site at apple.com/apple-events/september-2018, using:

Safari on iOS 10.0 or later

Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later

Microsoft Edge on Windows 10

Recent versions of Chrome or Firefox on Linux

Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later, or a 4th generation Apple TV. You should be able to find the event listed in the Apple Events app.

What else can you expect at the event? We’re hoping there’ll be a successor to the MacBook Air, upgrades to the Mac Mini, and a revamped iPad Pro. Find out more in our predictions piece.

Apple's event on September 12 at 10AM PT.

