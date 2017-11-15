10-year-old unlocks his mum’s iPhone with Face ID

Apple says that there’s only the slimmest of chances that someone other than you can spoof your iPhone X using Face ID, thanks to its cutting-edge camera and image recognition system. But it was no match for fifth-grader Ammar Malik, who’s been able to unlock his mother’s new iPhone repeatedly – even after she re-registered her face.

Malik demonstrates the unlocking in a clip above with his mother, Sana Sherwani – complete with a dab at the end. The family told Wired that Malik also managed to unlock his father’s iPhone X a couple of times.

While this doesn’t imply that just any rando who steals your phone could gain access to its contents, it does pose a challenge for parents who want to keep their apps and data away from their children’s prying eyes. To that end, Apple simply recommends using a passcode. Not exactly what you want to hear after buying a $1,000 device.

