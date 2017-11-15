10-year-old unlocks his mum’s iPhone with Face ID

by Abhimanyu Ghoshal in Apple

Apple says that there’s only the slimmest of chances that someone other than you can spoof your iPhone X using Face ID, thanks to its cutting-edge camera and image recognition system. But it was no match for fifth-grader Ammar Malik, who’s been able to unlock his mother’s new iPhone repeatedly – even after she re-registered her face.

Malik demonstrates the unlocking in a clip above with his mother, Sana Sherwani – complete with a dab at the end. The family told Wired that Malik also managed to unlock his father’s iPhone X a couple of times.

While this doesn’t imply that just any rando who steals your phone could gain access to its contents, it does pose a challenge for parents who want to keep their apps and data away from their children’s prying eyes. To that end, Apple simply recommends using a passcode. Not exactly what you want to hear after buying a $1,000 device.

