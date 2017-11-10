iPhone X doesn’t like the cold but Apple’s working on it

Those who were lucky enough to get there hands on the new iPhone X might be a tad disappointed to find out their screens might not work properly in cold temperatures. Luckily, this ‘bug’ only appears in a handful of devices, and Apple assures us the problem will be fixed in an upcoming update.

The problem was raised this week as users turned to reddit and MacRumor’s forums to voice their concerns about this newfound issue:

The general temperature guidelines on Apple’s website advise that devices work best between 0º and 35º C. Apple warns that temperatures lower or higher than this range may meddle with how your device operates.

Not to worry though, Apple is aware of the issue and confirmed to The Loop yesterday that the effects are caused by a software problem.

We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update.

While it’s not clear when the software update will arrive, many users report simply locking and unlocking your screen or waiting a few minutes should temporarily resolve the issue.