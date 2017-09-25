iPhone users complain iOS 11 slows down their apps

Apple is catching some heat over the release of the new iOS 11. A litany of iPhone users are reporting experiencing a significant drop in performance after updating to the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

The issues range from reduced battery life to noticeably slower app performance, according to numerous posters on Reddit. Among other things, users are complaining that apps either take unusually long to open or crash altogether when loading. One common trait is that issues began occurring after updating to iOS 11.

“Ever since I upgraded, launching apps is an absolute chore,” one dissatisfied user wrote. “Safari, Reddit, ESPN, Yahoo, texts [and more] all have a terrible time opening. They either crash back to home, freeze and require closing the app, or take well over a minute to load. I never had a single issue with my [iPhone] 7+ before last night.”

The sentiment seemed to be shared among Apple consumers.

iOS 11 is everything I don’t want. Everything is broken. — Inés (@InesCasserly) September 25, 2017

“My iPhone 7 did so well throughout the public beats until the last one or two,” another user writes. “Now apps are slow, Snapchat is not functional when I open it via notifications, the Music app just crashed and my iPhone needs to be rebooted a few times a week. Battery life is suffering as well.”

Another complaint says the following:

I have this [performance] problem all the time. It seems to come and go a little bit, but sometimes my phone will just get stuck on apps, and it happens with Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Messenger, Safari, basically any app that I can think of. Often a hard reset is the only way out. [It all started] happening after iOS 11.

A slew of users have also mentioned having difficulties using the control center from lock screen, including noticing faulty behavior when changing songs or adjusting the volume.

In all fairness, the issue doesn’t seem to be affecting all users, with some reporting their iPhones are functioning nice and smooth after updating to iOS 11.

One thing to keep in mind is that minor technical issues following major release updates aren’t all that uncommon – even for the Big A. The good thing is that you can take some measures to alleviate the damage.

Those who are yet to move to the latest iteration of the mobile OS can check which apps are still not optimized for iOS 11 prior to updating. Unfortunately, if you have already installed the update, your best bet is to simply wait for Apple to distribute fixes in upcoming updates.

You could also opt to revert your iPhone back to iOS 10, but the process is rather cumbersome and not all users are reporting the move has been successful so far. You might be better off holding off for the next iOS 11 update.