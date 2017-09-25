Apple ditches Bing in favor of Google on iOS and macOS

Apple is switching Siri’s default search provider from Bing to Google. It’s also making the switch on iOS Search and Spotlight for Mac.

This means, if you ask Siri a question for which she needs to visit the web — either by asking her a question she doesn’t know the answer to or by asking her to search the web directly — the results you get will be from Google, not Bing.

According to Apple, this is to make searches more consistent across all its devices. Apple told TechCrunch:

Switching to Google as the web search provider for Siri, Search within iOS and Spotlight on Mac will allow these services to have a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari. We have strong relationships with Google and Microsoft and remain committed to delivering the best user experience possible.

Apple is rolling the change out today globally. Web image results will still come from Bing, apparently, but video results will now come from YouTube.

We’ve reached out to Google to see how this effects its business with Apple. We’ll update if we hear back.

