Twitter’s best reactions to the iPhone X reveal

Apple’s iPhone event today had a few interesting hardware reveals, a touching tribute to Steve Jobs, and Animoji. It was a relatively sober affair, especially considering most of the cool stuff was leaked days or weeks in advance.

But if you found the event a bit underwhelming, don’t worry: Twitter kept the whole thing pretty lively.

Especially during the hiccups:

Apple’s new Watch Series 3 debuted to muted applause:

#AppleWatch now the Number 1 watch in the World (Still not buying one) #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/scjOsqB2Un — Safwan Ahmedmia (@SuperSaf) September 12, 2017

The primary reactions to iPhone 8 were a little … disappointed:

iPhone 8 and 8+ picks up the A11 Bionic chip, spec bump, True Tone displays. Updated 12MP camera. So basically iPhone 7s, let's be real. — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 12, 2017

The iPhone X’s reveal seemed to garner two kinds of reaction. Apparently you were either excited for Apple’s latest creation:

when i get the #iPhoneX , im about to be a talking princess emoji to everyone — gabi demartino (@gabcake) September 12, 2017

Or you were finding ways to pick it apart:

"The notch was a good idea" —Apple fanboys, 2017 I present to you Exhibit A pic.twitter.com/HzQLwBrbDC — @jedmund (@jedmund) September 12, 2017

If someone found someone who was both, please send them my way, because I didn’t find them.

Some were wary about the implications of FaceID:

I like Apple's FaceID, but the official tagline, "Now anybody can unlock your phone while you sleep!" is a little nefarious sounding… — Amir Blumenfeld (@jakeandamir) September 12, 2017

(Note: During the show, it was clearly stated that FaceID wouldn’t work while your eyes are closed, so it’s bad news only for those who sleep with their eyes open.)

And this pretty much sums up my thoughts on the whole thing: