Pretty up your home screen with 16 new iOS 11 wallpapers

Tired of waiting for iOS 11 to drop with its new wallpapers in tow? The final release is a while away, but the Golden Master of the latest version has leaked, so you can skip the queue and grab all 16 wallpapers that come with it right away.

The collection includes a bunch of retro graphics, a few space shots and six images of flowers with vibrant backgrounds. Three of these are believed to be meant for showcasing the upcoming top-of-the-line iPhone X’s OLED display, as it should be capable of reproducing darker blacks than a standard LCD screen.

Grab the entire set of wallpapers from 9to5Mac on this page; if you’re using a high-resolution device, you might want to opt for the zip file containing wallpapers meant for the iPad, that’s also linked there.