Apple’s iPhone X is due to be revealed later today, but it’s apparently already started to hit the benchmarks. Shocker: it’s fast. Like, insanely fast.

A mysterious ‘iPhone10,5‘ showed up on Geekbench’s catalog today, and assuming it’s not somehow a false entry, it’s posting speeds that are way faster than anything Android’s current generation has to offer: a 4,095 on the single core test, and 9959 on the multi-core one.

For comparison, a quick search of the most powerful Android devices shows they achieve about half of those numbers:

Samsung S8 : 2024 single, 6279 multi

OnePlus 5: 1932 single, 6495 multi

Huawei P10: 1865 single, 5973 multi

But it even matches or surpasses devices in ostensibly more powerful categories, even some of Apple’s own tablets and laptops. For example:

iPad Pro 10.5-inch: 3558 single, 9133 multi

MacBook Air (2017): 3126 single, 5935 multi

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2017 Core i5): 4342 single, 9194 multi

Of course, it also far surpasses last year’s iPhone 7, which scored a 1825 on the single core test and a 3118 on the multi-core one. Granted, benchmarks aren’t everything, but it’s not like we expect the iPhone X to perform poorly despite good benchmarks.

This test also seems to confirm recent leaks that Apple is increasing the core count from two to six with a new A11 chip. Two of the cores are meant to do the bulk of intensive processing, while the other four are high efficiency cores dedicated to low-power tasks.

So yeah, Apple’s apparently built a smartphone that’s faster than a 2017 laptop, at least by GeekBench’s metrics. Technology, amirite?

