Apple will let you mail in your old iPhone for the new one this year

It’s only natural to want the latest and greatest iPhone when it launches, and with the 10th anniversary device coming up in a matter of hours, you’re probably trying to figure out how to get your hands on it already. Thankfully, Apple’s making things a bit easier this year.

The company’s iPhone Upgrade Program in the US now allows you to mail in your old handset after you’ve had the new one shipped to your address. It’s even throwing in a return kit with pre-paid shipping to make it easier to return your current model.

That not only negates the need to visit an Apple Store to get the new iPhone, but it also spares you the hassle of making and keeping an appointment there to score one. All that’s left is to decide which of the upcoming iPhones you want to go with.

As has been the case with the Upgrade Program since its 2015 launch, you’ll be eligible only if you’ve made the equivalent of at least 12 payments on your iPhone, after at least six months from the time you got your first one. You can find more information on this page.

Via MacRumors Forums