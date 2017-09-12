Apple unveils the bezel-less, all-powerful iPhone X

At its keynote at the Steve Jobs Theater today, Apple revealed the iPhone X, its top-of-the-line handset for 2017 that features a bezel-less design, an OLED screen and a glass front and back.

Designed to commemorate the original iPhone’s 10th anniversary, the iPhone X comes with a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge Super Retina display that maxes out at a resolution of 2,436 x 1,125 pixels, making for a pixel density of 458 ppi – the highest on any iPhone ever.

It does away with the Home button, since you can simply tap the screen to wake it up. To go to the home screen, you only need to swipe up.

You can now use a new technology called Face ID to unlock the iPhone X. That’s made possible by a TrueDepth camera system on the front, along with a dual-core neural engine for real-time facial recognition. It’s built to recognize your face no matter whether you’re wearing a hat, glasses, or growing a beard.

Face ID can be used not only to unlock your phone; it can also authenticate Apple Pay payments and log in to secure apps like 1Password.

