Apple now lets you customize moving emoji with Animoji

Apple today announced Animoji, animated emoji which use the new FaceID on the iPhone X to allow users to customize their own emoji.

The Animoji uses the X’s TrueDepth camera system to track more than 50 facial motions in real time. You can pick a dozen different emoji to customize, including the panda, the unicorn, the robot, and of course the poop emoji.

When you record your Animoji, it will play your voice back along with the moving emoji. They can also be used as stickers.

While some information about the Animoji leaked ahead of the show today, we only just got to see which emoji would be included at the show. The Animoji will be available in iMessage as an app.

