Here’s how Apple will replace the home button on the iPhone 8

It’s no secret Apple is killing the home button on the bezel-less iPhone 8. But a new report tells us its replacement is something much better.

Bloomberg says it’s seen images of the new devices, which will replace the physical home button with a thin bar at the bottom of the screen and gesture controls.

Instead of a virtual home button, like some expected, you will be able to drag up the thin bar to the middle of the screen to open iOS 11’s multi-tasking panel, or further up to return to your home screen.

It also appears Apple will implement a dock similar to the one on iPads running iOS 11, although its not clear from the report how you will access it.

And without a home button, how do we access Siri? ‘Hey Siri’ isn’t always reliable. Perhaps Apple will simply include a new button for Siri on the dock.

I’m also not sure about sliding a finger up the screen to access Home; it sounds like it could get messy real fast. Suppose I’m playing a game that requires me to flick upwards to control a character or objects?

We may have to relearn old iPhone habits, but a beautiful bezel-less screen might be worth it. We’ll have to wait until September 12 to see how it works.

