WatchOS 4 brings new watchfaces, Siri is finally here

Apple released three new watchfaces at WWDCーSiri, Kaleidoscope, and Toy Story.

Siri is now branded as a general intelligence, not just voice. The Siri watch face is powered by proactive intelligence and displays commute time, reminders, memories. Essentially iOS’s lock screen suggestions.

Who wouldn’t want a kaleidoscope on their wrist? Although there has been mixed feedback on the design and functionality, the watchface seems to be generally accepted by most.

Finally, everyone’s favoriteー the Toy Story interface. Whenever you raise your watch, Woody, Jesse, and Buzz come to life with playful animations. If you cried during Toy Story 3, this one is for you.

Developing….

Read next: Apple is officially giving the MacBook Pro external graphics