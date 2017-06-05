iOS 11’s new image compression makes your photos smaller and look better

Over 1 trillion photos are taken on iOS every year. The next trillion won’t just look better, but will also be smaller too.

Apple has introduced two new codecs, HEVC (the High Efficiency Video Codec) and HEIF (High Efficiency Image Format). HEVC will consume half the storage of the current incumbent video format, while HEIF will remain compatible with other phones.

That’s a good thing, because Apple just overhauled Live Photos, allowing you to trim them and select standout images from the bunch as a ‘key photo’. It has also introduced a gorgeous long exposure effect, allowing you to create images that seem frozen in time, but without the need for a tripod.

iOS 11 improves better performance in low-light performance, optical image stabilization, HDR, true-tone flash, and better overall quality.

