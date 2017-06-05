iMessage will let you collect debt from friends

You’ll never forget to repay your friends or family again.

Apple has finally enabled peer to peer payments 一you can now send or receive money through Apple Pay, directly in iMessage. Apple Pay will be competing with PayPal, Venmo, Square Cash and other bank offerings such as Chase QuickPay.

If the person you’re talking to says, “Don’t forget to send the $20 you owe me!” in iMessage, your keyboard will automatically suggest an Apple Pay button and prepare the exact $20 as a payment.

Simply authenticate your payment with TouchID, and the person you’re messaging will instantly receive the money in their Apple Pay account.

If you’ve gotten away with not paying for group outings because you “had no cash,” or “forgot your card,” you might not enjoy this feature.

