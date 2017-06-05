iOS 11 adds ‘Do Not Disturb while Driving’ to mute notifications on the go

Apple is aiming to bring CarPlay’s level of safety to all iPhone users, with a new update to Do Not Disturb called “Do Not Disturb While Driving.”

When this option is turned on, your iOS 11-enabled device will be able to detect when you’re driving, and will go completely dark until you’re done. Any attempts to use your apps will result in a black screen.

If you access your phone in a moving car while you’re not driving, you will be given the option to temporarily disable the DND feature so you can use your phone.

If anyone does try to get in touch with you, they’ll get an automatic message saying that you are on DNDWD, and will not be able to respond. Your contact can then type the word “urgent” to indicate the message needs to break through.

