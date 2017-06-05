Apple introduces a completely redesigned App Store experience at WWDC17

Apple has announced it is completely redesigning the App Store experience. The news came during the company’s annual WWDC keynote in San Jose.

The update will bring a new ‘Today’ tab that will make it easier for iOS users to discover new apps and learn more about the developers that created them.

In addition to ‘Today,’ the Big A is also introducing a new ‘Games’ tab to help users find awesome new games. There will also be a dedicated ‘Apps’ tab.

The new tabs will feature the most popular games and apps, as well as numerous tips and advice on how to make the most out of your favorite titles.

The new additions will be complimented by a thoroughly overhauled app page format that makes it easier for users to peruse additional information about the app as well as user reviews and editor notes.

