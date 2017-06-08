For Muslims, Ramadan is one of the holiest months in the Islam lunar calendar. Millions of Muslims in Afrika and around the world observe the Ramadan period as they practice spiritual discipline and purification during this time which lasts approximately 30 days.

Here are seven apps you should consider downloading to help you during Ramadan.

1. Quran Majeed

Quran Majeed allows you to have a copy of the Quran on your mobile device, making it convenient to read and refer to it on your tablet or smartphone. It also has 45 different language translations of the Quran.

Available on: Android and iOS

2. Ramadan Legacy

Ramadan Legacy app allows users to track their Ramadan achievements throughout the month. It also provides the ability to share your Ramadan journey with others through reflections and photos.

Available on: Android and iOS

3. InstaDeen Lite

InstaDeen Lite is for those who want to share photos with Quran verses or Islam quotes on social media and messaging apps.

Available on: iOS

4. ShareTheMeal

With the ShareTheMeal app you could also think of those in need during Ramadan. The app allows you to donate food to hungry children around the world at the tap of a button.

Available on: Android and iOS

5. Muslim Dua Now

Muslim Dua Now has a full catalog of Islamic duas divided in 18 major categories. It also has a translation feature.

Available on: Android iOs

6. Muslim Pro – Ramadan 2017

If you only want to download one app for Ramadan then you will likely download the Muslim Pro – Ramadan 2017 app. Its features include fasting times, accurate prayer times based on your location, and audio recitations with phonetics and translations.

Available on: Android and iOS

7. Zabihah

Zabihah helps you locate the nearest Halaal restaurant based on your location. It is a useful guide for halal foodies and it also geo-locates the nearest markets and mosques.

Available on: Android, iOS, Blackberry and Windows Phone

This post was originally published by iAfrikan. Check out their excellent coverage and follow them down here:

