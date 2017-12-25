Launch a professional copywriting career for just $24

You’re smart, you’re creative, and you can write a little bit. Congratulations, you might just be a copywriter! But before you go charging into a top ad firm and demand a spot at the table, you’ll need to understand some of the basic steps in crafting solid, effective advertising copy.

You can start getting that experience under your belt with a collection of Copywriting Mastery courses. This package of instruction is on sale now at over 90 percent off, only $24 from TNW Deals.

The bundle features four courses with over 13 hours of training, all geared toward sharpening your writing chops and putting you on a path to a lucrative new career in the copywriting field. What does this course load entail?

Copywriting Masterclass – Get an introduction to the factors that are influenced by strong ad copy, like conversion rates, sales, click-through-rates, and more.

Get an introduction to the factors that are influenced by strong ad copy, like conversion rates, sales, click-through-rates, and more. Copywriting: How To Be A Crazy Good Copywriter – Learn strategies for crafting focused, impactful copy.

Learn strategies for crafting focused, impactful copy. How To Start Your Own Freelance Copywriting Business – Discover how to apply your knowledge and build a business that pays you $50-$100 an hour as a freelancer.

Discover how to apply your knowledge and build a business that pays you $50-$100 an hour as a freelancer. Basic Creative Writing Skills for Beginners – Tackle the basics of organization, plot, character, and setting to diversify your writing skills and finally tell that story that’s been in your head for years.

Each of these courses are a $100 to $200 value, so don’t miss out on the chance to get all this training for just $24 before the deal runs out.

