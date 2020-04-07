Uber launches a ‘Work hub’ to help drivers find alternative jobs as rides slow down

As the coronavirus spread has caused lockdowns all over the world, ride-hailing companies like Uber, Lyft, and Ola have suspended or curtailed their services in many cities across the globe.

As a result, many drivers all over the world are struggling to make ends meet. To help them, Uber has launched a Work Hub to help them find alternative jobs during these tough times via the company’s various platforms.

[Read: Uber India starts delivering groceries amid coronavirus crisis]

Currently, the offering is available only in the US. If you’re a driver registered with Uber, you can choose to sign up through the driver app with Uber Eats for food delivery, or with Uber Freight for carrying and delivering cargo. If these jobs aren’t for you, the company is also trying to connect you to other essential jobs such as food production, warehouse logistics, and customer service in Chicago, Dallas, and Miami.

Plus, Uber is partnering with Domino’s, Shipt, and CareGuide to provide jobs to drivers at these firms. The company had launched Uber Works last year in Chicago in a limited capacity.

While there’s no dedicated Work Hub for other countries, the firm is trying to build partnerships with ecommerce companies to let Uber drivers deliver groceries and food. In the UK, the cab-hailing company is partnering with online retailer Ocado for food deliveries. In India, it has signed up with multiple companies to deliver essential goods to people. Uber has been involved in similar efforts in Spain, Brazil, and Australia.

It’s quite a tough time for gig economy works such drivers all over the world as people are stuck at their homes. While it’s tough for all drivers to get an alternative job, more efforts like this can ensure they can earn enough money to survive this difficult period.