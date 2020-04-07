Daily Distraction: Here are some free ebooks for your lockdown, nerd

There’s a lot going on around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it can be quite overwhelming sometimes to keep reading news or looking at updates.

So, it’s important to switch off for a while, and what better way to do that than some good old reading. And because a lot of people are stuck at home, a ton of publishers have opened up their libraries of titles ranging from fiction to science.

Today, we’ll lists some free eBook sources, so you can lie down on your sofa, and dive into a great book.

Seagull Books is offering a free eBook every day.

Amazon’s Kindle and Google’s Play Books library has plenty of free titles for you to consume.

If you want to support a good project, the Gutenberg project hosts more than 60,000 free ebook titles. It doesn’t need any registration, and you can donate some money too.

Cambridge is offering access to more than 7,000 books that cover economics to religion and law to economics.

The Los Angels Public Library is granting access to some of its books online — even if you don’t have a library card.

Scribd, which hosts tons of books and documents, including Yuval Noah Harari’s bestseller book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, is offering 30 days of free trial for its premium subscription.

Internet Archive has lifted its waitlist to 1.4 million books. That’s a lot of books.

