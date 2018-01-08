HTC unveils the Vive Pro and wireless Vive Adapter

HTC today revealed its latest VR headset, the Vive Pro, at CES 2018. The new headset bumps up the resolution by a huge amount, and also comes with built-in headphones.

The Vive Pro boasts two OLED screens and a 2880×1600 resolution, a 78 percent increase over the current model. It comes with dual front-facing cameras and dual noise-cancelling microphones. The built-in headphones also have an amplifier built in. The company also says it’s made an effort to ensure the Vive Pro is more comfortable, with an ergonomic strap and decreased front weight.

Daniel O’Brian, Vive’s US General Manager, said in a statement:

There’s a clear need in the VR market for a premium VR experience with high resolution display, integrated audio and the best components available today in a headset. Vive Pro offers an immediate upgrade for both VR enthusiasts and enterprises that want to utilize the best VR experience.

According to a spokesperson at the event, the Vive Pro will be available as an upgrade to existing customers later this year, with a complete developer kit coming out sometime later. The company didn’t reveal the Pro’s price.

HTC also showed off the Vive Adapter, which allows both the Vive and Vive Pro to connect to a PC without a cord. It incorporates Intel WiGig tech and is optimized for low latency. The adapter will be available this summer.

