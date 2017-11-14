China is opening a massive VR theme park next month

Clear your schedules and count up your vacation days, everyone: A massive virtual reality theme park is opening next month in Guiyang, China.

The park, called the East Valley of Science and Fantasy, was designed to be a science fiction world. The park site says it will include VR recreation halls, movie theaters, restaurants, and a children’s area.

Images of the park leaked online a few weeks ago, showing a 174-foot mecha statue and several buildings that look like alien motherships. Overall, the park seems as though it’ll be pretty impressive to look at through normal eyes, let alone a VR filter. It reportedly cost $1.5 billion to build.

According to The Shanghaiist, the park will partially open next month. Visitors will be given a VR headset upon entering the park, through which they’ll be able to explore outer space, meet alien species, and ride a VR roller coaster. It’s not clear how much of that will be available from the start.

Regardless, I’d be thrilled to try even one of these attractions — especially the VR roller coaster. Ticket booking can be found online, though I recommend you only try it if your Chinese isn’t as rusty as mine is.

Massive virtual reality theme park set to blow your mind when it opens in Guizhou next month on The Shanghaiist

Read next: Talent development is the key to keeping the blockchain bubble from bursting