Of course Donald Trump is building his own social media platform

Color. Me. Shocked. Former US President Donald Trump wants to make a return to social media with his own platform.

After getting banned from virtually every major social website on the planet earlier this year, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Shopify, he wants to build his own platform. Well, not like there’s any other choice.

Last night, Trump’s senior adviser, Jason Miller, said on a Fox News show that the former president will launch a new platform in two to three months:

I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform. And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.

Miller added that he’s expecting that this new platform will attract “tens of millions of people.”

Trump and his supporters tried to shift base to right-wing social media app Parler after his big tech ban. But due to lack of user dataprivacy and potentially violence-inciting posts, the platform was kicked out of the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, and even the cloud hosting provider Amazon Web Services (AWS).

If the former president’s new app will have similar characteristics, it might be difficult to have a long-term hosting partner.

This is not the first time team Trump has expressed the desire for a brand new social network. In January, Donald Trump Jr. appealed Elon Musk to build a new ‘unbiased’ platform — but there was no response.

