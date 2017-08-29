ChirpChange lets you donate to charity each time Trump tweets

A new charitable organization allows you to automatically donate your money whenever President Donald Trump sends a tweet.

Whenever President Trump tweets — which you can definitely count on him to do — ChirpChange will automatically donate a certain amount of money to a charity of your choice, the starting amount being two cents. Considering he tweeted eleven times yesterday alone, that amount adds up.

ChirpChange was founded by Dr. Bret Levine in April. The charities it serves include Amnesty International, Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club, and the ACLU. Users can set a monthly limit “just in case Trump goes wild.” According to the site, donors gave a total of $316.73 in June.

For his part, Dr. Levine is opposed to the recent GoFundMe campaign created by Valerie Wilson to to get Trump ousted from Twitter, which we covered last week. As he puts it, “Valerie and I are on the same page, but we’re going out about it in different ways. If she’s able to raise $1 billion dollars, she’d put me out of business.”

We’ve asked Valerie Wilson if she has any response for Dr. Levine. We’ll update if we receive a comment.