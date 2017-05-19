No it’s not just you: Twitter is down for many users. According to DownDetector.com, outages began to spike around 9:00AM Eastern time, and are being reported all around the world.



We’ll keep you updated as we wait for the service to resume. Way to rain on TNW’s ongoing conference, Twitter.

Update 10AM ET: The service has resumed for many, but we’ll continue to keep an eye out as we await a full recovery.

Update 10:28 AM ET: Service now appears to be fully restored.

Read next: Here's why there are so many 'useless' emoji