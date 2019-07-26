5 unmissable events in Amsterdam to improve workplace diversity

Diversity and inclusion: they’re topics many companies talk about, especially around the time of Pride — but how can we follow through with initiatives that make a difference?

At TQ, TNW’s curated tech spaces in Amsterdam, we do our best to help tech companies grow. But we believe it’s impossible to sustain business growth without integrating diversity into your business practices.

Whether that means implementing strategies to reach a more diverse talent pool or taking the time to build inclusive products, there are plenty of simple steps you can take that will have a lasting impact.

But remember, your D&I strategies don’t have to be business-related. By organizing a themed movie night, throwing a party to celebrate difference, or encouraging your team to set up their own initiatives, you’ll create a culture that’s open to a wider range of perspectives.

To help you on your journey and to celebrate Pride Amsterdam, TQ has designed five events you must attend if you’re looking to improve D&I in your company. Hearing from experts behind companies like Google, Booking.com, WalkMe, and more, you’ll gain useful takeaways to champion diversity in your company, all year round.

Sign up for your favorite events below and see you at TQ on Singel 542, Amsterdam.

We’re kicking off our Pride Week Program on July 29 with a documentary screening. We’ll be watching State of Pride (2019), a recent film exploring what Pride means across different states in the US, and why it’s still a pressing issue. The screening will begin at 19:00. Sign up now to reserve your seat and be on time if you like popcorn.

To build truly scalable products, you need to be inclusive of as many users as possible. Join us at 15:45 → 17:00 on July 30 to discover how Booking.com and Google experts tackle inclusive design, and what you can do to make your products more accessible.

We know diversity drives business success, but how do you make diversity a reality in your company? Don’t miss this practical workshop on July 31 at 14:00 → 15:30 where you’ll learn strategies you can implement immediately to reach a more diverse talent pool. The workshop will be run by Seb B. from data startup, Craft who has extensive experience helping companies put inclusion strategies in place.

Looking to launch a strong D&I program in your company? Secure your spot at this insightful panel discussion on August 1 at 18:30 → 21:30. You’ll hear from the experts behind Optimizely, WalkMe, Uber, Booking.com, and Google who’ll share their experiences setting up various D&I programs and the best practices for doing so.

End the week with a bang at our annual Pride Friday party, right on the Regulierswarsstraat. Get ready for delicious cocktails, sweet tunes from our resident DJs, a special performance, free drinks thanks to Jägermeister, plus glitter and merch by Scribbr with all proceeds going to IGLYO. Is there a better place to start your Pride weekend? Grab your friends and sign up for free now.

With Pride Amsterdam fast-approaching, now’s the time to sign up for your favorite diversity-related events at TQ. Head to tq.co/events for a full overview of each event and we look forward to seeing you next week!

