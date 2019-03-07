Ask TNW’s founders ANYTHING about our Financial Times deal

By now, you might have heard the news that TNW has sold a majority stake to the — and we don’t use this word lightly — venerable Financial Times. For us, it’s an honor and a tremendous vote of confidence in our business.

Yesterday we put out a press release that announced the news and gave some basic details on the reasons and strategy behind it. That’s nice, but we’re also a publisher with multiple ways of disseminating information. One of those ways is our very own TNW Answers, a platform for real-time discussions between interesting people and our audience.

We decided to use this platform to offer our readers and anyone else who’s interested the chance to ask our founders Boris and Patrick anything they want.

You could ask them about the deal. You could ask them about what this means for the future of TNW. You could also ask them what their favorite cocktail is, or if either of them wears socks while they sleep. Up to you.

We’ve planned the session for 14:00 PM CET/9:00 EST/6:00 PST on March 8, but you can leave your questions already. We’re happy to have you.